Young musicians take part in Concert

Young musicians from the Dungannon, Armagh, Newry and Mourne, Craigavon and Banbridge areas (pictured) are set to perform before a friendly audience, in St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, for the first time on December 14, hosted by the Education Authority.

Conducted by Darren Canmore and Uel Faulkner, the orchestra and band which is made up of 140 young people, will play a range festive favourites and popular classical music, to suit a broad range of tastes.

The concert starts at 8 pm, everyone is welcome and tickets are available to buy at the door. Family ticket £18, Adult £6, £4 concession.

22,930 pupils across Northern Ireland receive instrumental lessons every week from the EA’s Music Service, and around 2,700 pupils attend an orchestra, band or ensemble.

For information visit https://www.eani.org.uk/services/music-service