Young Enterprise success at Academy

There were only seven Distinctions presented in NI and Banbridge Academy students received 4 of them – what a wonderful achievement:

Mr McLoughlin thanked Mrs Fitzsimons, Chief Executive, Young Enterprise for continuing to make the programme available in these challenging times and congratulated all the students who took part in the Young Enterprise Programme. He also expressed his gratitude and thanks to Mrs Cathy Morrison (Regional YE Officer) and to Miss Elliott (TiC Young Enterprise) for facilitating the students in this very worthwhile and rewarding experience.