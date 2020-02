Banbridge Academy pupil Katie MacFarlane won a trio of swimming medals at the recent 2020 McCullagh International Open Meet in Bangor.

The event was also was attended by British and Irish Olympic swimmers and streamed live on ‘You Tube’.

The Year Nine pupil competed in the Junior heats (12-13 years old) and got through to the finals winning three medals along the way - the Gold 200M Butterfly, Silver 400IM and Silver 200IM.