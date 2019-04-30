Support for church fundraiser success

DUP representatives Carla Lockhart MLA and Alderman Junior McCrum have attended a big breakfast at Holy Trinity Parish Church to raise funds for a team of five young people who are going to help at a camp in Albany, New York. The young people will be volunteering as assistant camp counsellors at two camps over the summer in conjunction with the Diocese of Albany. The big breakfast was held to help defray the expenses of the trip for the young people and their families when they go to serve in their own missionary endeavour.

Speaking after attending the event Carla Lockhart said: “I am often amazed by the number of young people from across Upper Bann who are willing to give of their time in the summer for good causes. This will be a rewarding experience for them and I trust that both they and the young people who attend will be blest as they interact over the summer.”