Students hear from Holocaust survivor..!

As part of a Shared Education Project, schools from throughout the local area were honoured to host a visit from Tomi Reichental, a survivor of the Holocaust.

Tomi’s moving testimony was spoken to students from New-Bridge Integrated College, St Patrick’s College, Banbridge High School, Newry High School and Banbridge Academy coinciding with the Holocaust Memorial Day Celebrations.

Visiting Staff from St Patrick's College, Newry High School, Banbridge High School and New-Bridge Integrated College with Tomi Reichental

Tomi was born in Czechoslovakia in 1935 to Jewish farmers and lived with his family on their farm until the age of eight.

At this stage laws were put in place that prohibited the movement and rights of Jewish people.

Tomi’s family went into hiding but unfortunately Tomi, his mother, grandmother and brothers were arrested and taken to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1944 where they stayed for months until the camp was liberated by the British in 1945.

Tomi is well known for his talks about his experience of The Holocaust as a child.

Sixth Form Students Joel Routledge and Lauren Wright make presentation to Tomi Reichental

He is one of only three Holocaust survivors currently residing in Ireland.

His dream is to give the talks to educate people, both young and old, about what happened during the Holocaust to remember the people who died in the hope that it never happens again.

The event was held at to New-Bridge Integrated College and the Principal Mrs Anne Anderson praised Tomi and his courage.

She added: “As the decades move on - we recognise the vital importance and unique opportunity we are given to hear Tomi’s testimony personally.

“Tomi is truly inspiring and it is crucial for our future generations to ensure lessons are learned and events are never repeated.”