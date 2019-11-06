SRC students on two week visit to China

Fourteen students from Southern Regional College are currently on a two week visit to China.

The students, including three from the Banbridge area, who are studying Health and Social Care and Computing at SRC, have been invited as guests of the Chinese and are visiting Hubei Province where they will stay in the University of Hubei located in the capital, Wuhan.

There they will learn about language, culture, Chinese art and undertake a number of scheduled workshops.

During the second week of their trip the students will visit the world famous three Gorges Dam and the Great Wall of China. Other cultural visits will include a visit to the Shanghai Museum, cruising on Huangpu River and Yangtze River, the third largest in world, Beijing, Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City.

However, it is not all cultural activities whilst on their trip to China, the students have been scheduled for some comprehensive Chinese classes.

* The local students are Sophie Martin studying Foundation Degree in Early Childhood Studies at Newry Campus, Rebecca Hand-Toombs studying Foundation Degree in Early Childhood Studies at Newry Campus and Lauryn Smyth studying Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care at Banbridge Campus.