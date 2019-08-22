SRC raise over £12,000 for nominated charities

Staff from Southern Regional College have worked together on a variety of fundraising initiatives for their official nominated charities - The Kevin Bell

Repatriation Trust and Cancer Focus NI.

In total, staff have raised an incredible £12,100 for these worthwhile charities.

Fundraising activities throughout the year included a golf tournament, an 80km cycle from campus to campus, a walk in the Mourne Mountains, a BBQ, a pub quiz and a skydive.

Brian Doran, SRC Chief Executive commented: “The money raised will make a real difference to people living within our local community. It has also brought staff together, leading to a more positive and engaging place to work.”