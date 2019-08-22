SRC raise over £12,000 for nominated charities

Brian Doran, SRC Chief Executive pictured with Louise Richardson, Cancer Focus NI and Damian Ruddy, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust
Staff from Southern Regional College have worked together on a variety of fundraising initiatives for their official nominated charities - The Kevin Bell

Repatriation Trust and Cancer Focus NI.

In total, staff have raised an incredible £12,100 for these worthwhile charities.

Fundraising activities throughout the year included a golf tournament, an 80km cycle from campus to campus, a walk in the Mourne Mountains, a BBQ, a pub quiz and a skydive.

Brian Doran, SRC Chief Executive commented: “The money raised will make a real difference to people living within our local community. It has also brought staff together, leading to a more positive and engaging place to work.”