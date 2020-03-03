SRC Chief appointed to Worldskills UK Board of Trustees

WorldSkills UK, the education and skills charity, has announced that Brian Doran, Principal and Chief Executive of Southern Regional College (SRC), with campuses in counties Armagh and Down in Northern Ireland, has joined its Board of Trustees.

The announcement comes as WorldSkills UK celebrated the unveiling of Squad UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2021, 16 of whom are from Northern Ireland. Mr Doran has been Principal and Chief Executive at SRC since the formation of

the College in 2008.

He previously held the position of Deputy Director for Teaching and Learning at the Newry and Kilkeel Institute. Under his leadership, Southern Regional College has consistently been the top performing Northern Irish college in the WorldSkills UK Competitions.