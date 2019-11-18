Sarah scoops national Aquadoodle competition

To celebrate the launch of its new Aquadoodle Pro range, which makes learning fun and mess free with zero waste, TOMY launched a national drawing competition to find the next budding artist.

The brand-new additions to the Aquadoodle Pro range include How to Doodle, My ABC Doodle and Shape and Create. The three new product releases actively encourage children’s creativity and development, whilst – most importantly - having fun.

Children were challenged to ‘Doodle, Snap and Share’ their own creation inspired by going back to school.

The winner has been announced as Sarah Wilson, aged 8 from Banbridge, Northern Ireland who impressed the judges with her creative flair and drawing skills. Not only has Sarah been crowned the winner, she is also the lucky recipient of a My ABC Doodle, a TOMY toy bundle worth £250 and £500 worth of book tokens for her school.

On receiving her prize, Sarah said: “I’m so excited that I’ve won the Aquadoodle Back to School competition. I can’t wait to play with all my new toys with my brothers and share the new books with all my friends at school!”

Natalie Frow, Brand Manager at TOMY added: “We’re so pleased that Sarah has won our back to school competition. Sarah’s creative shone through in her drawing and the judges were really impressed with her colourful school design. We hope that Sarah continues to nurture her talent with the Aquadoodle range and enjoys sharing her toys and new books with all of her school friends.”