PwC Research Methods Award for Nadine

Banbridge lady Nadine Moore is celebrating success after winning a top award at the annual Ulster University Business School’s student awards event organised by the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.

Nadine, who recently graduated from a masters degree in Advanced Accounting received the PwC Research Methods Award for being the highest performing student in research methods.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Danielle McWall, Head of Department, said, “These Awards recognise the top performers across the range of Accounting, Finance and Economics related programmes which provide increasing opportunities for graduates. The Business School’s unique approach of academic excellence and experiential learning aims to equip students for their professional career paths and we are delighted to recognise their successes. We are also very pleased at the level of support given by such a large number of our leading accountancy, consultancy and financial services firms demonstrating the invaluable partnerships between the Business School and the business sector which greatly benefit our students.”

A total of 25 sponsored awards were presented. Sponsors included Henry Murray and Co., EY, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, PwC, CIMA, BDO, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, KPMG, ASM, Oxford Economics, HSBC, Marsh Ltd, First Trust Bank, Abacus Group, Chartered Accountants Ireland and Ulster Society, and Citi Group.