Puppy Petting Day was a de-stressing success for Dromore High

Paws for thought...Dromore High School have held a very successful Puppy Petting Day!

Year 13 student Charis Stockley with assistance from a group of other Year 13 students organised the event as a de-stress for pupils before their exams.

Vesta Daukintyte with Maddie at the Puppy Petting Day

Not only did the students have a great time relaxing with the dogs but they also raised £60 for Cavaliers In Need in the process.

Cavaliers in Need is a small team of dedicated volunteers, who rescue Cavalier King Charles Spaniels from various situations.

Not only do they rescue, rehabilitate and rehome cavaliers but also other small dogs that are in need.

For more information go to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/CavaliersInNeed

Madison Wallace with Penny at the Puppy Petting Day

They are also looking for dedicated volunteers to help with foster, homechecks, transport and with their fundraising!

Suzanna Corbett with Luna at the Puppy Petting Day

Chloe Tate with Rosco at the Puppy Petting Day

Dromore High School pupils Abbie Leslie and Olga Noinska with Maddie pictured at the Puppy Petting Day

Dromore High pupils Evageline Johnston, Jessie Poots with Rosco and Missy pictured at the Puppy Petting Day

Dromore High School pictured at the Puppy Petting Day. Included are Luke Gibson, Jay Agnew and Ethan Boyd and Gillian Dewart Cavaliers in Need with Maddie.

Dromore High School pupil Holly Erskine with Ronnie and Maudie pictured at the Puppy Petting Day