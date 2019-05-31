Puppy Petting Day was a de-stressing success for Dromore High

Paws for thought...Dromore High School have held a very successful Puppy Petting Day!
Year 13 student Charis Stockley with assistance from a group of other Year 13 students organised the event as a de-stress for pupils before their exams.
Not only did the students have a great time relaxing with the dogs but they also raised £60 for Cavaliers In Need in the process.
Cavaliers in Need is a small team of dedicated volunteers, who rescue Cavalier King Charles Spaniels from various situations.
Not only do they rescue, rehabilitate and rehome cavaliers but also other small dogs that are in need.
For more information go to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/CavaliersInNeed
They are also looking for dedicated volunteers to help with foster, homechecks, transport and with their fundraising!