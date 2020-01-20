Pupils raise £8,925.00 for Action MS walks

Pupils from Banbridge Academy have been crowned Bronze Boot champions by Action MS after being the top fundraising school - for the ninth time.

Since 1980 Action MS walks have been held throughout the province and the charity held special Thank You Luncheon to say thank you to all the young people who have supported them over the past 40 years.

Not only is the charity celebrating the longevity of the Walk for MS but they have raised approximately eight million pounds and have been able to support thousands of people with multiple sclerosis and their families in Northern Ireland.

Over 230 top fundraisers from 59 schools joined Action MS at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast following their success on the Walk for MS schools programme.

The Action MS Walk for Multiple Sclerosis is highly acclaimed by all involved; the schools that take part, the parents who encourage and support their children and of course the children themselves.

In 2019 their fundraising efforts have again been inspiring. This year the schoolchildren have raised a staggering £186,702.81 to support the work of Action MS.

Speaking at the Luncheon Action MS Chief Executive Ann Walker MBE said: “These days you need to be quick thinking to keep up with a fast-changing world. On the Walk for MS this year all those involved have kept up the pace, kept faith with Action MS and done something really worthwhile. Your efforts are greatly appreciated and go a long way to helping people living with multiple sclerosis enjoy a better quality of life.”

Patron John Daly hosted this year’s awards, he said: “I was very impressed with the effort made by those young people who put their best foot forward and went that extra mile to help others. Together they have raised a fantastic amount of money which will be used to support the invaluable work of Action MS.”

The coveted Bronze Boot is awarded annually to the top fundraising school. Banbridge Academy are this year’s recipients with an amazing £8,925.00.

Interestingly Banbridge Academy are nine times winner of the Bronze Boot, and indeed were the first recipients in 1980.

Action MS Chief Executive, Ann Walker added: “It is of great value to all at Action MS that schools across the Province support our work and walk for multiple sclerosis year on year. Through their involvement young people are growing up with an awareness of multiple sclerosis and their positive contribution to the work of Action MS.”

Action MS continues to develop its invaluable work with a child, or children, who have a parent with MS and is having difficulty understanding what is happening to mum or dad. The Action MS Professional Care Advisors provide a therapeutic and tailor-made care package for each child.