Pupils play part in first Anti-Bullying Forum

New-Bridge Integrated College students were among 100 young people aged 15-19 who challenged and educated MLAs in the first ever Anti-Bullying Forum at Parliament Buildings.

The landmark event, which carried the theme ‘Change Starts With Us’, was organised by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF). Young people in attendance worked in committees and heard about work undertaken to address bullying but it also allowed those young people to highlight issues and make a further call to action for responsible adults to support them in reducing the levels of bullying experienced by them and/or their contemporaries.

Pictured at the Forum are (l-r) Matthew McClure, Kyle Martin and Nicki Browne from New-Bridge Integrated College, Loughbrickland, Banbridge with Gill Hassard, Senior Participation Officer at NCB, host of NIABF.