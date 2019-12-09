Olivia in Future Chef Competition final

Banbridge Academy pupil Olivia Miskimmons has took part in the Springboard’s Future Chef final.

The Year 12 student competently represented the Lurgan Road school at the local event held in Newry Southern Regional College.

Miss L Elliott (Head of Home Economics), Mr R S McLoughlin (Principal) and Olivia Miskimmons

Springboard’s Future Chef, is a culinary initiative which is delivered in over 600 schools nationwide. The main goal of Future Chef is to assist young people aged 12-16 to learn the vital life skills of cooking and nutrition, as well as providing invaluable insight into and inspiration for building a career within the hospitality industry.

The Future Chef competition challenges students to cook under pressure and develop practical skills through timed cook-offs in school heats, local and regional finals.

Olivia did an amazing job producing Stuffed Chicken with Creamy Corn Puree and Seasonal Vegetables along with Baked Lime Cheesecake with Fresh Raspberry Couli and Chantilly Cream. She is an extremely accomplished and successful chef, having the titles of Tesco Chef of the Year and Dairy Council Young Chef of the Year already under her belt. The school would like to congratulate Olivia on this wonderful achievement.