New-Bridge College enjoy right royal date

New-Bridge Integrated College Principal, Mrs Anne Anderson, Ms Suzanne Harrison, Head of History and eight students were said to be ‘thrilled’ to meet Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall recently.

The royal couple were in Ireland for a two-day visit along with President Micheal D. Higgins and his wife Sabina to celebrate the links between Britain and Ireland and their people.

The guard of honour pictured with Head Girl Katie McCauley

Representatives from New-Bridge Integrated College were delighted to be invited to attend the ‘VIP’ event in Glencree where they had the opportunity to speak personally to the dignitaries about British/Irish Relations as well as North/South Relations within the island of Ireland.

Principal Anne Anderson said that they felt honoured to be invited by Eamon Rafter, Learning-Coordinator at Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, who has worked with the school in recent years.

Prince Charles and Camilla along with President Higgins and his wife Sabina spent some time speaking to each group about British-Irish relations and the role of young people in promoting reconciliation.

The event was attended by pupils and teachers from New-Bridge Integrated College, St Colmcille’s Community School (Wicklow/South County Dublin) and St Louis Secondary School for Girls (Dundalk), improving the understanding of young people about British-Irish relations.

New-Bridge student, Marco Fusco recited the poem 'The Old Barracks at Glencree' by Una O Higgins

New-Bridge students shared their reflections on their understanding of British-Irish relations and the future relations across these islands.

Katie McCauley (Head Girl) said: “Our final message is one of hope. We look forward to continuing to meet and talk to our neighbours; to strengthen relationships on the island - north and south- and to celebrate British Irish relations. We cherish opportunities to learn from each other and grow together

in the spirit of respect and understanding.”

As part of the event, students from the three schools recited the poem ‘The Old Barracks at Glencree’ by Una O Higgins, to the assembled guests. New-Bridge student, Marco Fusco, said he felt very privileged to be asked to read the poem and to be in Glencree on such a memorable occasion. This commemorative poem written for the occasion was unveiled by Prince Charles and President Higgins.

New-Bridge Integrated College 'thrilled' to meet Prince Charles his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

Fifteen students from each of the three schools are currently working on a collaborative Art project ‘Our Identity’ funded by the Department of Irish Foreign Affairs initiated by New-Bridge Integrated College and lead by Mrs Dawn Clarke in the College. The project has developed new north/south relations and provided opportunities for our students to explore further, different identities, traditions and cultures and has also involved trips to

Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation.

Principal Anne Anderson said that she felt very proud to be representing the school along with our students at such a prestigious event: “Our students were excellent ambassadors for our school and will remember this significant event in years to come. The students who attended the event were Alanna McGrath, Amy White, James O’Hare, Matthew McClure, Kyle Martin, Marco Fusco, Katie McCauley and Ellis Taylor.”