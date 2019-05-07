Drumlough and Ballygorian Rural Development Association held their Annual Quiz in Drumlough Orange Hall on Wednesday, April 24.

A spokesperson said: “The hall was full with eight teams competing head to head to see who would be crowned the ‘Masterminds of Drumlough’, with Quiz Master Harold Henning presenting the questions. Teams who took part were 4 Degrees, Bad Kidz, Folks on the Hill, The 79ers, The Guessers, The J Team, The Townies and Whizz Kidz.

Teams who took part were 4 Degrees, Bad Kidz, Folks on the Hill, The 79ers, The Guessers, The J Team, The Townies and Whizz Kidz pictured at the event

“It was a tight battle for the top spot, but in the end The J Team came out on top with 92 points, closely followed by runners up Folks on the Hill with 88 points and in third place was Bad Kidz with 86 points.

“We would like to thank all the teams for coming along to support the quiz and making it a success”.

Please keep an eye out for more events being run by Drumlough & Ballygorian RDA over the next few months, including the 2019 Community Festival incorporating the Annual Treasure Hunt, BBQ, Fireworks and Dance planned for Friday, July 26.