‘Light up a life service’ for Bridge IPS choir

On Wednesday, December 4 the choir of P5 from Bridge IPS sang at Banbridge Town Hall to celebrate the ‘Light up a life service’ for The Southern Area Hospice.

Those in attendance receive a candle in memory of those no longer with us.

Rev Derek Dunn, Hospice Chaplin and Erin Mooney from Bridge Primary School, illuminate the Christmas Tree at the Southern Area Hospice Services, Light Up a Life Ceremony in Banbridge Old Town Hall

Bridge IPS love that their children can contribute to such a service in the local community.

A spokesperson explained: “It is a wonderful experience to sing for the people of Banbridge at any time of the year.

“But at Christmas when life is busy It is especially important for the children to pause and consider those facing challenges. This service is a very special way to share in our community and to count our blessings.”