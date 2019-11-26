Joseph’s Rotary Youth Leadership Competition success

The Rotary Youth Leadership competition is run each year for 16-18 year old students.

During the first stage of the competition, applicants are interviewed about their personal achievements, leadership and organisational skills and following his interview, Joseph was successful in progressing to stage 2.

In the second stage, the Regional Final, Joseph competed against a number of candidates from other Rotary clubs including Portadown, Lurgan, Dungannon, Armagh. Candidates are questioned on their knowledge and views on Europe, Rotary, current political issues at home and abroad, young people and the environment.

Once again, he was successful in becoming one of two winners who now have the opportunity to join a party of 24 young people from the island of Ireland, who will go on an all-expenses paid visit to Europe in February next year.

The group will spend a day in Dublin and Belfast meeting politicians and then visit Strasbourg where the highlight of the visit will be meeting young people from all over Europe in the European Parliament.

In addition, Rotary presented the Academy with a cheque for £100 which will be used to provide facilities for the Sixth Form centre in the school.