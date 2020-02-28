An International Women’s Day celebration event will take place on Friday, March 6, from 10.30am at the Belmont Hotel in Banbridge.

Open to everyone, the event will bring together four renowned inspirational speakers - Gail Redmond, Mary Montague, Aderonke Ado-Imoisili and Dr Patricia McCloskey – who will each share their unique and motivational stories. Covering interesting and thought provoking issues,the speakers will also engage in a panel question and answer session.

The theme of this year’s campaign is #EachforEqual.

Those seeking to attend should register before Monday, March 2, by contacting Heather Wilson on 02840660605 or heather.wilson@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.

To find out more about International Women’s Day visit internationalwomensday.com