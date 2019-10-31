IN PICTURES: Celebrations at Dromore High School

The platform party at Dromore High School Prize Night. Front left to right - Derek Wright Vice Principal, Marie Woods Vice-Chairperson Board of Governors, Ian McConaghy Headmaster, Brian Roulston LLB, Alan Poots Chairman of Board of Governors, Lynne Bland Board of Governor, Ruth Ravey Vice-Principal. Back left to right - Karl Teggart Head Boy, Girvan Gault Board of Governor, George Megarry Board of Governor, Ruth McConaghy, Rosemary Roulston, David Wilson Board of Governor, Jenna Wilson Board of Governor, David Copes Board of Governor, Peter Thompson School Chaplin and Ellen Graham Head Girl

