IN PICTURES: Celebrations at Dromore High School

Dromore High School recently honoured the success of its students it the annual prize night.
The guest speaker at the event was former pupil and solicitor Brian Roulston and principal Mr Ian McConaghy congratulated everyone for the role they played in the success of the students.
The platform party at Dromore High School Prize Night. Front left to right - Derek Wright Vice Principal, Marie Woods Vice-Chairperson Board of Governors, Ian McConaghy Headmaster, Brian Roulston LLB, Alan Poots Chairman of Board of Governors, Lynne Bland Board of Governor, Ruth Ravey Vice-Principal. Back left to right - Karl Teggart Head Boy, Girvan Gault Board of Governor, George Megarry Board of Governor, Ruth McConaghy, Rosemary Roulston, David Wilson Board of Governor, Jenna Wilson Board of Governor, David Copes Board of Governor, Peter Thompson School Chaplin and Ellen Graham Head Girl
Top achievers who received their awards at Dromore HIgh School Prize Night are - front left - Amy Boyle, Phoebe Poots, Ian McConaghy Headmaster, Jennifer Hamilton, Natasha Nesbitt. Back left = Sarah Hughes, Rebecca Magee, Lewis Elliott, Ruby Halliday, Rebekah McCloy
At Dromore High School Prized Night are Silver Duke of Ed winners Front left - Luke Carson, Robin Annett DofE teacher, Ian McConaghy Headmaster, Chris Rankin DofE teacher, Ryan Neill. Back left - Nadia Howard, Phoebe Poots, Amy Boyle, Ruby Halliday, Natasha Nesbitt, Brooke Hamilton, Rebekah McCloy, Alice Moore