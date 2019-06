It was ‘hats off’ to these fantastic students as they graduated from Banbridge Road Church Lotsatots group

James Campbell age 3, Esme-Rose McMaster age 3, Lyla- Rose Beggs age 3 and Jonathan Acheson age 3 all put on their robes to celebrate the end of their playgroup era.

Lyla- Rose Beggs age 3 pictured at her graduation

Members of the group wish them all well on their new journey to nursery school.

Lotsatots meet every Thursday (term time) at Banbridge Road Church from 10am-12. New members are always very welcome!

James Campbell age 3 pictured at his graduation

Jonathan Acheson age 3 pictured at his graduation.