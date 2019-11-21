Grace could be the next Great British Bake Off champion?

New-Bridge Integrated College, GCSE Home Economics student, Grace Magill, is ahead of the game and has already published two of her own original recipes!

Grace’s family farm produces Mount Mills Flax Oil and Grace has developed her own recipe to promote the product.

Grace’s recipes, which include a healthy smoothie and luxury cheesecake, were published by 7 River Media Titles with a combined readership of half a million.

The H.E. department is delighted to have such an innovative and enterprising student in the GCSE team. And they look forward to see Grace’s progress in the future and maybe even on the Great British Bake Off!