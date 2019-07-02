Dromara and Community Art Group has established an ever-expanding membership of artists of varying abilities and levels.

The art group is located in the heart of Dromara town in the Lagan Park Centre where classes meet every Tuesday.

There are two class times to choose from, the morning class starts at 10am and finishes at 12.30pm.

The evening class starts at 7pm and finished at 9.30pm.

All ability levels are catered to and a wide variety of media can be used.

The Art group thrives because it is an organisation run voluntarily by artists, for the benefit of local artists.

A growing community of artistic talent is nurtured and given a place to bloom with the help, guidance and inspiration from many visiting artists.

Visiting artists are invited every Tuesday to share ideas, techniques and encouragement to the class.

The aim is to provide artists with an outlet for their art and a chance to learn new skils and ask for help or advice.

As active members of the community members support and take part in local exhibitions. This provides an opportunity for members to sell their works of art painted either at home or in the group.

Members have also exhibited their art at Lisburn Island Centre Art Exhibition, Newcastle library, Dromara Vintage Rally and Newry Agricultural show.

New members are always made very welcome.

Classes start September 2019 and run until June.

Annual membership fee is £120 which represents excellent value for money.

For further information and an application form see their Facebook at dromara art group (www.facebook.com/dromaraartgroup), their Instagram at dromara art group or simply email the group at dromaracommunityartgroup@gmail.com for more information. You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest events, exhibitions and news from the group at the above addresses.