Bug Safari launched at Stormont Estate

A new educational trail has been launched on the Stormont Estate

The Bug Safari trail can be found along the newly refurbished boardwalk and features larger-than-life versions of local insects.

Speaking at the launch of the trail, Sue Gray, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Finance, said: “The Bug Safari is a fantastic addition to the educational trails already available. These giant, brightly coloured insects showcase the diversity of wildlife on the estate and will no doubt prove popular with curious children of all ages. Stormont Estate is a wonderful resource for everyone, from the inclusive playpark, green gym and fitness trails to the fun-filled educational and history trails - it really makes for a family friendly, action-packed free day out!”

Visitors can pick up activity maps at the main entrance to help them explore the range of trails across the estate.

For further information visit https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/stormont-trails.