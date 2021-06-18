Bridge IPS pupils share their stories

Jack, Junior and Luke from Bridge Integrated PS show off some of their work on their Shared Education creative writing project using Story Builder

Staff from Education Charity Into Film have invented Story Builder, an exciting and interactive teaching resource that uses the building blocks of filmmaking to stimulate young minds.

Into Film had originally distributed 2,000 Story Builder packs to 60 primary schools but it has proved so popular they printed another 2,000 to cope with demand.

As well as providing colourful workbooks that make it easy for children to create characters and stories, Into Film also offers free virtual workshops to participating schools, using Q&A sessions to encourage collaboration and teamwork. So far, 800 children have taken part in the free online workshops. Story Builder packs are also now available in the Irish Language because of unprecedented demand from Irish medium schools.

Sean Kelly of Into Film said: “We have had an amazing reaction to Story Builder. Teachers love that it engages with the curriculum in a way that it makes it fun for the children, while the young people are using their natural, innate creativity and curiosity to learn new skills and tell their own unique stories.”

The initiative is backed by Northern Ireland Screen which encourages schools to use film and moving image in the classroom to deliver a broad and balanced curriculum.

Teachers at Bridge Integrated PS in Banbridge said that Story Builder had encouraged pupils not usually interested in creative writing to become fully engaged with the project.

The local school was among the first to use the colourful new resource which helps children aged 7-11 to develop their understanding of the basics of film – colour, character, camera, story, sound and setting – and create their own narratives.

Claire Wilson from Bridge Integrated PS said that creative writing can be a very difficult area for teachers and Story Builder provided expert guidance on how to fire up young people’s imaginations.

“It has really helped the children with their language skills and showed them how to create characters and craft their own stories. It has empowered them to believe that they could be writers.”