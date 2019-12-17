Bridge IPS at The Gift of Christmas

Sunday, December 8 saw a fantastic evening of song in St Therese church, Banbridge celebrating The Gift of Christmas!

Along with invited guests including Fiona Flynn and Mary Queen of Peace Junior Choir, Bridge Choir sang with New Bridge College choir at the service.

Theresa McKay Choir teacher said: “It was a brilliant evening and as always our choir performed amazingly.

“What a great way to get into the Christmas Spirit.”

All proceeds from the concert were in aid of the Irish Pilgrimage Trust.

A huge congrations to everyone who made the event such a success.