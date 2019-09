Three Banbridge Academy girls have been selected for Ulster’s forthcoming Interprovincial Series.

All three girls play for Banbridge Academy 1st XI and have the support and encouragement of their teammates, coaches and the whole school as they represent the school and local area as they play for Ulster.

Pictured from left to ight are Mrs Gemma Todd (Teacher i/c Girls’ PE), Hannah Spence, Hannah Buchanan, Jodie Simmons, Mr Robin McLoughlin (Headmaster)