Banbridge Academy Girls’ Hockey in Semi-Final of the Ulster Schools’ Superleague

Banbridge Academy Girls’ 1st XI Hockey team have set a course, for the fourth year in a row, toward the semi-final stage of the Ulster Schools’ Superleague.

They beat Royal School Armagh, Royal School Dungannon and Sullivan in the group stage and, despite a draw against Friends’, the local girls came top of their group to meet Ballymena Academy in the quarter final.

Ballymena battled hard and it wasn’t until the third quarter that Banbridge Academy girls broke the deadlock to win 4-0.

They face Belfast Royal Academy on Saturday, November 16 in the semi-final at Playball Stormont at 11.15am.

All support is welcome as the girls strive to gain a spot in the final.