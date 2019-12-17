Banbridge Academy Association Craft Fair

Banbridge Academy Association’s Annual Craft Fair was a hugely successful start to the festive season.

Christmas cheer was enjoyed by the large crowd who came along to the event.

The jam stall at Banbridge Academy Association's Annual Craft Fair

Huge thanks goes to the members of Banbridge Academy Association, parents, pupils, teachers, stall holders and all who attended.

The SU musical group provided wonderful background music adding to the festive atmosphere.

Mrs Audrey Wilson-Reid, Chairman Banbridge Academy Association, presented a cheque to the school to assist with the extensive extra and co-curricular programme offered by the school.

Mr McLoughlin, Principal, praised the Association and the parents for all of their efforts and support.

The cake stall at Banbridge Academy Association's Annual Craft Fair