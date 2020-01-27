Adam and mates cook up a storm

Dromore’s Adam Proctor has reached the semi-finals of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/20.

A student at SERC Adam won a place into the next round with team mates Adam Jones from Dunmurry and Matthew McGivern from Lisburn.

The 2019/20 Student Chef Challenge tests their knowledge of both classical and modern cooking methods.

Adam Jones is currently completing the Level 3 NVQ Professional Cookery whilst team members Matthew McGivern and Adam Proctor are both completing the Level 3 NVQ Patisserie and Confectionary. Together the students need to prepare and cook a three-course, four-cover menu, putting their knowledge of taste and technique to the test.

Ian Thompson, SERC Lecturer- School of Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages, who is heading SERC’s involvement in the competition, said: “The team of three will use the culinary skills and techniques they have learned and developed over their time at SERC and in employment as well as teamworking, communication and problem-solving skills. This is the second year in a row a student team from SERC have been successful in reaching the semi-final heats so there is a lot of determination from the team to progress and bring home a medal. Adam Jones, Matthew McGivern and Adam Proctor are all very talented young chefs and to get to the semi-finals is no mean feat for such a high-profile competition. They are destined to have successful careers in the catering industry in the future.”

The SERC team will compete in regional heats in early February, with hopes of making it to the finals taking place at the Hospitality, Catering and Restaurant Show on March 3 2020.

