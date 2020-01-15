Academy students enter the Dragons’ Den

Over 40 budding young entrepreneurs from Banbridge Academy have been working with local charity Young Enterprise to start a business through the QuickStart programme.

Year 9 students have started seven companies with the charity developing skills for life and work through this hand-on enterprise experience with the support of Business Advisor, Mr Seamus Ryan, from RGA Accountants LTD.

The exciting enterprise programme, finished today with a Dragons’ Den style event where each of the companies pitched their ideas to a panel of local business experts and experts in the education field.

‘Young Enterprise NI thank Mrs Aileen Gilpin, Careers & Senior Teacher, for her support and for giving her pupils the opportunity to gain valuable employability skills whilst completing the QuickStart programme,’ commented Cathy Morrison, Senior Development Manager, Young Enterprise NI. “It has been running successfully for several years within the school and was also kindly supported by Miss Kirsty Jess this year for the first time.”

Sharp minds and friendly rivalry characterised the Quick Start Dragons’ Den competition.

Budding entrepreneurs put their business acumen to work as they sought to impress the Dragons with their business plans and teamwork skills. Pupils were highly praised for their ingenious products and their success in securing impressive profit margins which some have generously donated to local charitable causes. Well done to all involved!