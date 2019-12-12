Academy pupils win NIBPS comp

Congratulations to Banbridge Academy’s Year 14 and Year 13 Psychology students who won both the A Level and the AS Level Prizes at the 6th Annual Conference held by the Northern Ireland Branch of the British Psychological Society (NIBPS) at Stranmillis University in Belfast.

Three teams from the Academy were entered and they all produced research of the highest standard and were judged by representatives from QUB, UU, OU and BPS, including the President of the BPS, who had flown over for the event.

Banbridge Academy Sixth Form students were winners at The British Psychological Society A Level Conference. Pictured are the Pschology AS winners 2019 with Mr R S McLoughlin (Principal) and Mrs L Duke (Psychology Teacher)

Despite tough competition from numerous teams across Northern Ireland, Lauren Graham, Emma Harrison and Alice Gordon won first place at A Level for their research entitled ‘Are all extroverts risk takers’ and Maeve Hackett, Amy Stevenson, Lauren Tucker, Natasha Kerr and Katie Purdy won first place at AS level for their research ‘Do you see what I see? The effect of age and leading questions on eyewitness testimony’. Elise Smyth, Alana Stafford, Jessica Kidd, Lara Kirkwood and Olivia Napier also received certificates for their presentation on ‘Gendered views on mental health’. It is also notable that Lauren Graham and Emma Harrison also won the AS competition last year and went on to present their research to the professional body of

Psychologists at the Annual NIBPS Conference in March 2019 and this year’s AS and A level winners have been invited to speak at this event again in 2020.