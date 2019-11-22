Academy congratulates ‘top candidate’ pupils on awards

The Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has recently informed Banbridge Academy students of their achievements in gaining top places in the recent A-Level and GCSE examinations, summer 2019.

In GCSE German, Mrs Stewart had two students who finished joint second - Susanna Elliott and Jude Kennedy.

GCSE top candidates

Zara Ginniff finished second in GCSE Religious Studies (Short Course) with the help of Mr Mulligan, Mr Robinson taught Suzy Neill who finished second in Technology and Design, Mrs Johnston taught Leah Donnelly who finished third in History and Bethany Nixon finished third in Biology and third in Spanish with the help of her teachers Mrs Tully, Mrs Robinson and Mrs Adair.

Under the guidance of Mrs Casey and Miss McCullough in the Art and Design Department, 11 of their pupils finished joint first in Northern Ireland and were all awarded full marks in GCSE Art and Design - Juliette Beck, Ewan Campbell, Samiha Fayad, Faith Hill, Ciara Januzi, Eva Johnston, Annabelle Kelly, Hannah McKeaveney, Caitlin Moore, Phoebe Morgan and Kayla Orr.

Michelle Hamilton finished first in Northern Ireland in A Level Business Studies under the guidance of her teachers, Mr Dempsey and Miss Cosgrove. The Principal congratulated everyone on their successes.