Record number of entries for the beef & lamb championships

This year the event has a record number of entries with over 250 head of livestock competing in the show rings for Championship titles.

New to the Championships for 2021 will be the Dutch Spotted classes in the lamb section as well as the welcome return of the Young Handlers competition.

Furthermore, a new trophy, the ‘Sam Milliken Perpetual Cup’ has been unveiled in memory of Sam Milliken, a former member of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).

A large crowd packed out the Cattle Sale ring for the highli anticipated Auction for this yearâ€TMs Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championships.

This special cup will be awarded to the top priced animal at the championships.

Richard Primrose, NI agri manager for principal sponsor Bank of Ireland UK commented: “With the beef and lamb industry playing such a vital part in the local economy, we’re looking forward to the show and sale taking place next week and the new online approach connecting the buyers and sellers with even more people this year.”

Rhonda Geary, operations director, RUAS added: ‘‘We are thrilled to host the fourth Royal Ulster Beef & Lamb Championship in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland in the Logan Hall at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn. This year we have over 100 entries, a record number for this popular event that showcases premium livestock.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park and due to the popularity of the live stream last year, we have taken the decision to stream the show and sale online at www.beefandlamb.org.uk.”

She continued: “Once again we are delighted to have the generous backing of our principal sponsor Bank of Ireland.

“Their support has played a central role in enabling us to deliver this event and the partnership highlights our own and the bank’s support of the local beef and sheep industries.”

Last year, the spectacular show and sale attracted an unrivalled selection of premier beef cattle and lambs. The highly sought-after title of supreme champion of the 2020 show was awarded to D and A McCrea from Bready while the coveted title of best butcher pair was won by Tommy Jackson from Saintfield. Record breaking prices were received on the night with the reserve cattle champion exhibited by Dermott Small and Blair Duffton, received the top price of £9,200 on the night.

The showing of premier beef cattle and lamb will commence on Tuesday 23 November at 11am. This is followed by the highly anticipated auction taking place from 6pm.

Visitors are welcome to the showground throughout the day and tickets will be available on the gate. Conditions of entry (proof of Covid-19 status) can be found online at beefandlamb.org.uk.

Admission is £5 for adults and free for under 12s when accompanied by an adult. Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members’ admission is £2.50 and a valid membership card must be presented. Entry for RUAS members is free of charge. Tickets can be purchased on arrival.

On the day, the live show and auction will be live streamed online at beefandlamb.org.uk and buyers can also bid for champion livestock through Beattie Livestock Sales on MartEye.