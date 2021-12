News you can trust since 1916

From left: Lee McDowell Lucy McWilliam and Matthew Greer

From left: William, Roger, Kerrie, Myles, Brody, Dean and Haddie Heslip

Mark and George Nesbitt at the Fane Valley tractor run in aid of the Children's Cancer unit and woman's Breast Cancer Support UK

See who you can pick out from our selection of photographs.

Photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand to capture some pictures from the event.