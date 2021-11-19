Hopes Saintfield Christmas Charity Santa Ride will be the biggest ever

One of Ireland's leading equestrian artists Leo Casement presented Joan Cunningham organiser of the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride with one of his fabulous paintings StarBurst to be auctioned to raise funds for the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride which takes place on Saturday 4th December

This year’s ride promises to be the biggest and best ever.

Riders from all over, dressed up as Santa and mounted on horses and ponies, will converge on the historical market town of Saintfield to take part in this spectacular Christmas extravaganza.

The day commences at 11.00am, with everyone arriving at Andrews’ Yard, 50 Lisburn Road, Saintfield, for a mulled wine and mince pie reception, with Christmas music playing in the background helping everyone to get into the festive spirit.

Santa Claus himself with Megan Hamill (left) and Councillor Robert Burgess in Saintfield Town launching the 2021 Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride which takes place on Saturday 4th, December

Lots of hard work has been put in since last year and the yard has been extended in anticipation of this year’s ride.

Ruth Loney will be judging the best turned out Santas with spot prizes to be won.

At 12 noon, the Santas will mount up and move out and make their way up the Old Belfast Road, turning right into Lessans Road.

Meantime, back in Saintfield town, crowds of well-wishers will be entertained with great ‘craic’ and live music from the one and only Hugo Duncan, Box Car Brian and Gerard Dornan, while they wait for the arrival of the ‘Real Santa’.

Saintfield Christmas Charity ride organiser (front row) Joan Cunningham and Santa Claus (centre) with from left, Megan Hamill and Vi Patterson. Back row, from left, Rosemary Murphy, Bree Rutledge, Michael Andrews, Maurice Hanna, Robert Burgess. Derek Spencer and Robin Patterson in Saintfield Town launching the 2021 Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride which takes place on Saturday 4th December

At 1.30pm approximately, to the absolute delight of all the children and well-wishers, Saintfield will be transformed into a sea of red, as the ‘Real Santa’ arrives in his magnificent horse-drawn carriage, followed closely behind by masses of Santas on horseback.

Santa will alight from his carriage at the Christmas tree to meet and greet the children; perhaps he will have some surprises in his sack.

The Santas will then make their way back to the yard.

Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride would like to offer sincere thanks to Gordon Andrews for the use of his premises and also to Marcus McVeigh, McVeigh Contracts.

Entries are now open and will be taken online at www.saintfieldhorseshow/charityride.comor click on the link on Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride Facebook page.

The cost of the ride is adults £20 and children £10.