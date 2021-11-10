Farming Life awards winners are revealed

Milbank Farm received the award for Farming Family of the Year. Making the presentation was Ben Lowry, editor News Letter and Michael Munnelly, Karro Cookstown. Picture: Steven McAuley

Around 200 people from across the industry joined to acknowledge the efforts of families, businesses and individuals who have made their mark during the past year and a half.

Keynote speaker was Edwin Poots, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Award winners were as follows:

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society picked up the award for 'Best Impact of industry in last decade.' Making the presentation were Michael McCreesh, MSD Animal Health, and Ruth Rodgers, editor Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley

Best Impact of the Decade - RUAS, Balmoral Park - Sponsored by MSD Animal Health

Conservation & Environment Award - The Conservation Volunteers NI - Sponsored by RJ Woodland Services

Agri Key Workers of the Year - Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster - Sponsored by Norbrook

Agri Food Business of the Year - Cranswick Country Foods - Sponsored by Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods

Liam McCarthy of ABP receiving the Farm Safety Affiliate Award from Harry Sinclair, HSENI, and Joanne Knox, Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley

Young Farmer of the Year - Emily McGowan, Millbank Farm - Sponsored by ASDA

Agricultural Student of the Year - Dearbhle McLaughlin - Sponsored by DAERA

Commitment to Training Award - Rural Support - Sponsored by LANTRA

Nature Friendly Farmer of the Year - Stephen Alexander, Ballyboley Dexters - Sponsored by Nature Friendly Farming Network

Ballyboley Dexters picked up the award for Artisan Producer of the Year. Making the presentation are Gareth Mellon from Farming Life, and Martin Walsh, site financial controller, Cranswick Country Foods. Picture: Steven McAuley

Artisan Producer of the Year - Ballyboley Dexters - Sponsored by Farming Life

Agricultural Retailer/Store of the Year - Fane Valley Stores - Sponsored by Tesco

Woman of Excellence in Agriculture - Gillian Reid, Rural Support - Sponsored by Farming Life

Unsung Hero Award - Basil Bayne - Sponsored by AFBI

Milbank Farm were the winners of the Farm Diversification of the Year award. Making the presentation are Joe Diver, brand and marketing manager Fibrus Network, and Gareth Mellon, Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley.

Farmer of the Year - James W Henderson - Sponsored by Abbeyautoline

Farm Safety Affiliate Award - ABP - Sponsored by HSENI

Farm Diversification of the Year - Millbank Farm - Sponsored by Fibrus Networks Ltd

Promotional Agricultural Initiative - Ulster Farmers’ Union – Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend - Sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt

Farming Family of the Year - Millbank Farm - Sponsored by KARRO Cookstown

Innovation in Agriculture - Animal Health Vision - Sponsored by Moy Park

Animal Health Vision received the award for Innovation in Agriculture. Making the presentation are Gareth Mellon, Farming Life, and David Gibson, Moy Park. Picture: Steven McAuley.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Ian McCluggage - Sponsored by Cranswick Country Foods

The Conservation and Environment Award was presented to The Conservation Volunteers NI. Making the presentation are Joanne Knox, Farming Life, and Ross Jamieson, RJ Woodland Services. Picture: Steven McAuley

Dearbhle McLaughlin was the winner of the Agricultural Student of the Year award. Making the presentation are Joanne Knox, Farming Life, and Edwin Poots, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. Picture: Steven McAuley

Rural Support received the Commitment to Training Award. Making the presentation are Andrena O'Prey, Farming Life, and Paula Smyth, Lantra. Picture: Steven McAuley

Gillian Reid was named as the Woman of Excellence in Agriculture. Making the presentation are Andrena O'Prey, Farming Life, and Gillian Hodge. Picture: Steven McAuley

The Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster were named as they Agri Key Workers of the Year. President Peter Alexander collected the award from Andrena O'Prey, Farming Life, and Brendan McVeigh, Norbrook. Picture: Steven McAuley

Young Farmer of the Year was Emily McGowan of Milbank Farm. She received her award from Emma Swann, NI Buying Manager ASDA, and Graeme Huston, Regional Editorial Director, Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley