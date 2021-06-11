Barclay Bell from Rathfriland is named White’s Grower of the Year

Barclay Bell

Barclay who is an eighth generation farmer and farms on a mixed farm with his son Jonathan, is one of 35 local growers growing oats for Co. Armagh based White’s Oats.

He is a member of the Ulster Farmer’s Union, as well as being active in numerous environmental schemes.

Always keen to explore ways to make his farm more sustainable, Barclay uses renewable energy serviced through a small wind turbine for electricity and has a number of environmental habitats to encourage pollinators, wildlife, and birdlife.

Commenting on winning the award, Barclay said: “I am delighted to have won this award, the collaboration between White’s and its growers over the past number of years and the knowledge transfer, has been hugely beneficial in ensuring we produce the highest quality oat product that we can.

“Farming sustainably and supporting biodiversity is central to our agricultural practices on the farm and the importance of a complete supply chain cannot be underestimated.”

Working in partnership with White’s growers, Sean Kane, White’s Agri Supply Chain Coordinator commented: “White’s Oats Grower of the Year is someone who not only has a passion and commitment to growing high quality oats but is dedicated to protecting the environment and wildlife.