Arrest after animal rights activists hold protest at NI chicken farm

It is understood activists, who are posting videos to social media, started the protest at around 3am at the farm between Lurgan and Moira.

The group, calling themselves “Meat the Victims” say they will occupy the shed until their demands are met.

There are around 10-15 activists are present at the moment.

Police have appealed for dash-cam footage.

According to one video, an activist complains of being very hot, even after just a short time in the shed.

One man, who lay on the ground outside the shed, was arrested by police and was carried to a police car.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a protest at a poultry farm in the Steps Road area of Magheralin just before 3am this morning (Friday 2 July).

“The protest is ongoing and officers remain at the scene.”

