Why not clear the clutter to a Vincent’s this New Year?

Beginning a new year by clearing the clutter can be a refreshing exercise and whether it’s unwanted Christmas gifts or last year’s toys which Santa replaced this year with updated or more advanced versions for those little ones who’ve gotten a year older, you can drop off unloved or once loved items to your local Vincent’s in Banbridge.

Anne Crossan, Regional Retail Manager for SVP, said: “There’s something cathartic about clearing out the clutter and starting anew especially at the beginning of a new year. Yet it can be difficult to part with something a friend or relative has bought you as a gift as it can seem ungrateful but isn’t it better to regift the item to your local Vincent’s rather than hiding it in a cupboard never to be worn or putting it on a shelf never to be used.

“Our shop staff and volunteers will welcome you dropping off your items during opening hours which can be found on our website. The generous donations of unwanted items from the general public keep our shops alive and we look forward to continuing to receive your donations in the weeks and months ahead.”

Vincent’s charity shops are a very important aspect of the service SVP provides. They provide an income source for the Society and profits are recycled directly back into the community around Northern Ireland to support those in need.

The charity shops are managed by a small number of professionals, assisted by a large number of volunteers and by community employment trainees.

For further information about SVP and its work, visit www.svpni.co.uk. For opening hours of your local Vincent’s, visit https://www.svp.ie/shops.aspx