USPCA opens the doors to its first ever charity store
Chair of the USPCA, Helen Wilson, was delighted to cut the ribbon and open the first USPCA Charity Store on Friday, May 10.
The Charity Store on Newry Street, Banbridge, will sell high quality pre-loved women and men’s wear, accessories, shoes and handbags as well as children’s wear, toys, books, linens, furniture and household items. The new store will happily accept donations of the above items to sell.
USPCA Trustees pictured at the opening of the Newry Street, Banbridge charity shop. Included are John Wilson, Elaine McCrory, Paul Kearney and Helen Wilson