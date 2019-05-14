USPCA staff pictured at the opening of the Newry Street, Banbridge charity shop. Included are Sinead Griksas, Veterinary Nurse, Sarah Loughran, Marketing Officer, Colleen Tinnelly, Development Manager, Kym Moffett, Nursing Axillary, Simon Gibson Van Driver, Rachel McGreevy, Store Manager and Tony Fearon, Accounts Administrator

USPCA opens the doors to its first ever charity store

Chair of the USPCA, Helen Wilson, was delighted to cut the ribbon and open the first USPCA Charity Store on Friday, May 10.

The Charity Store on Newry Street, Banbridge, will sell high quality pre-loved women and men’s wear, accessories, shoes and handbags as well as children’s wear, toys, books, linens, furniture and household items. The new store will happily accept donations of the above items to sell.

USPCA Trustees pictured at the opening of the Newry Street, Banbridge charity shop. Included are John Wilson, Elaine McCrory, Paul Kearney and Helen Wilson
Rachel McGreevy, USPCA Charity Store Manager pictured with Helen Wilson USPCA Chair cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of the Newry Street, Banbridge charity shop
USPCA volunteers pictured at the opening of the Newry Street, Banbridge charity shop. Included are Phyllis, Rebecca, Rhona, Simon, Jean, Squirt the Dog, Helen Wilson, Elaine McCory and Rachel McGreevy
Rachel McGreevy, USPCA Charity Store Manager pictured with Helen Wilson USPCA Chair and Elaine McCrory USPCA Trustee
