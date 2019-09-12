SWRC celebrates graduate success

Southern Regional College’s Higher Education graduates recently celebrated their success with family, friends and College staff at the annual Graduation Ceremony held at the Armagh City Hotel.

Over 600 graduates were conferred with Foundation Degrees, Higher Level Apprenticeships, Higher Level Diplomas and professional qualifications from a range of courses delivered at the College’s Armagh, Banbridge, Newry, Lurgan and Portadown Campuses.

Mother and daughter Carol and Hannah Tomlinson from Banbridge. Carol studied Ulster University Foundation Degree in Counselling and Hannah studied Ulster University Foundation Degree in Health and Social Care

Honours Degrees delivered in conjunction with Ulster University and John Moores University Liverpool were also conferred in Business Studies and Creative Imaging.

This year marked the first of the Higher Level Apprentices graduating, 18 in total, from Almac, Norbrook, Rich Sauces and Thompson Aerospace. These apprentices have gained a level 5 higher education qualification while being employed by a local company, with many continuing their employment as a result of the successful training programme.

Mr Brian Doran, Chief Executive of Southern Regional College, welcomed the graduates, their family and friends and paid tribute to the work of College staff in providing an excellent learning experience for graduates.

“We are delighted to officially mark and celebrate the achievements of more than 600 students who have worked so hard for their qualifications. Their hard work and dedication to learning is to be highly commended and we’re extremely proud of this year’s ‘class of 2019’.

Sisters Caitlin and Karla O'Neill from Rathfriland who both graduated at SRC's Higher Education Graduation. Caitlin studied Liverpool John Moores University BA (Hons) Degree in Creative Imaging in Lurgan and Karla studied Pearson BTEC Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Creative Media Production in Banbridge

“The number of graduates and range of courses this year clearly demonstrates the pivotal role which Southern Regional College plays in diversifying the higher education system. I would also personally like to pay particular tribute to the work of our staff for providing an exemplary learning experience, guidance and support which have contributed to this year’s graduate success.”

SRC also welcomed Mr Kevin McEnoy from BT to present the BT Award for Excellence in Blended Learning. The BT prize was awarded to Maura Donnelly who completed the Higher Level Apprenticeship in Applied Science. Maura has now progressed to the Level 6 Higher Level Apprenticeship and has secured a full-time position with Almac.

Student of the Year Awards were presented by the FE Director at the Department for the Economy, Beverley Harrison to both full-time and part-time Higher Education students who had excelled in their studies.

The College has over 40 different higher level courses including Higher National Certificates and Diplomas, Foundation Degrees, Higher Level Apprenticeships and Honours Degrees in a wide range of subject areas including; Creative Imaging, Computing, Construction, Engineering, English and History, Hospitality, Health Care, Multimedia, Tourism and Sports Science.

Willie John McCartan from Lawrencetown and Brendan Morgan from Banbridge who both work for Thompson Aerospace and completed HLA in Mechatronic Engineering

For more information on the range of courses available, contact Southern Regional College on 0300 123 1223 or visit www.src.ac.uk.