Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in partnership with Armagh Business Centre Ltd and Banbridge District Enterprises Ltd will host ‘Start a Business Information Evenings’ Thursday, November 21 (5.30pm – 7pm) as part of a NI council wide initiative for anyone thinking about starting their own business.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has joined forces with council areas across Northern Ireland aimed at providing would-be entrepreneurs with the chance to speak to a business advisor about their business idea and find out how the Go For It Programme can help them.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “Armagh Business Centre Ltd and Banbridge District Enterprises Ltd, along with CIDO, have vast experience in helping budding entrepreneurs in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area turn their dreams of owning their own business into a reality.

“We would encourage anyone who has an idea for a business to drop in to Armagh Business Centre Ltd and Banbridge District Enterprises Ltd anytime between 5.30 – 7pm on November 21 to meet an experienced business advisor for a free, no-obligation opportunity to discuss how the Go For It Programme can really help their business idea take off.”

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It combines expert advice with help to develop a robust business plan to turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

For more information on the ‘Start a Business Information Evenings’ visit www.goforitni.com/events.

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: www.goforitni.com