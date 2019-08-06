Sharon’s got ‘specs’ appeal

Mum of three Sharon Crawford-White from Annaclone, is a finalist in this year’s Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year in the 35 -44 age category.

Sharon who works as a newborn hearing screener at Daisy Hill Hospital, now goes forward to the next stage of the competition and could win the chance to be part of the glitzy Spectacle Wearer of the Year awards night in London during October and the top prize of £10,000.

Specsavers Banbridge store manager Shauna Reeves (right) presents Sharon Crawford-White with her Spectacle Wearer of the Year prize

As a regional finalist, Sharon was presented with a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £150 glasses voucher at her Specsavers store in Banbridge.

The campaign which was launched earlier this year by Strictly Come Dancing and the Greatest Dancer star Oti Mabuse, also raises cash for children’s anti-bullying charity Kidscape. For every entry accepted Specsavers have donated £1 and over half a million pounds has been generated for the charity in the past 10 years.

Sharon started wearing glasses when she was 14 and says they are part of her look: “I loved my glasses from the very start but wearing glasses then wasn’t just as cool as it is today. I’ve come full circle and rather than hiding behind my glasses I use them to stand out from the crowd! I have four pairs of specs which I use all the time and have held onto all my old frames in case I want to resurrect them for a different look. I’m thrilled to be a finalist and never thought I would reach this stage – entering was just a bit of fun. I am however a great advocate of getting your eyes tested regularly. I consider eye checks just as important as dental check-ups, in fact they are even more important. I’ve three children and I’ve been taking them for regular eye tests since before they started school. It looks like my daughters aged 15 and 12 will need glasses in the near future which will be important as my elder daughter next year starts her GCSE courses.”

Congratulating Sharon, Banbridge Specsavers store manager Shauna Reeves said: “Sharon is a super ambassador for specs wearers and the team here are delighted she has been selected as a regional finalist. Sharon looks stunning in glasses and is a super specs ambassador. We’re delighted that we have a local finalist and wish Sharon all the very best for next round of judging.”

There are eight categories including a social media winner voted for by the public. All category winners who reach the grand final will win a VIP make-over, with one overall winner taking home the ultimate accolade in specs wearing.