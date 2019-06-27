Rushmere gets into gear for classic car display

Rushmere Shopping Centre will host the Banbridge Old Vehicle Club’s annual classic car display this Saturday, June 29, in aid of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

From one hundred year old motors to modern day machines, there will be a wide variety of cars on display for visitors, including Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche, Lotus, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Volvo, Austin Healey, Triumph, MG, Riley, Morgan, Audi, Opel and Mini.

Petrol heads can also get up close to a special collection of Military vehicles on the day, as well as rally cars. And for anyone who wants to experience the thrill of being in the driving seat for a F1 race, there will be four Eddie Irvine Race Experience F1 VR simulators on the mall that day.