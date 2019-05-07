Peter’s looking forward to new post

Leading outdoor education charity Share Discovery Village has announced the appointment of Dr Peter McEvoy as its new Chief Executive.

Currently Director of Agriculture in the Isle of Man Government Dr McEvoy took up his new post this month. He succeeds Robert Livingstone who retired from the charity at the end of 2018.

A Banbridge native before moving to the Isle of Man, Peter was a Research Fellow at Queen’s University and DARD as well as a consultant ecologist spending much of his time working in the Fermanagh countryside. He moved to the Isle of Man to be the Government ecologist, before being promoted to the position of Director of Agriculture with lead responsibility for agricultural policy and food promotion. In addition he has served as a Trustee of the Manx Wildlife Trust, Laxey Glen Mills Ltd and the Isle of Man Meat Company and has gained a unique mix of Government, commercial and charitable sector experience.

Peter said: “I’ve enjoyed living and working in the Isle of Man gaining experience in a wide range of sectors but after almost a decade away and now with a young family it felt time to come home and take on a new challenge.

“I have fond memories of Share from my childhood. It’s a fantastic resource that provides significant local employment and charitable benefits across the island of Ireland with the potential to do even more. It will be an honour to join the trustees, staff and volunteers to take the charity forward.”

Chair of Trustees at Share Discovery Village, Stewart Gracey added: “We had a very competitive recruitment exercise and I am confident that Peter will be a fantastic appointment. He will bring with him much valued experience and skills from his previous roles and help to grow the commercial and environmental aspects of the organisation in particular.

“The team at Share are excited to have him on board to develop the organisation on the solid foundations that he will inherit following Robert Livingstone’s retirement and the ongoing commitment of staff and volunteers. We are also very grateful to Dave McGeoghan, Finance Manager who has been acting CEO since Robert’s departure. He will continue in that role until the end of April.”

* Founded in 1980 Share Discovery Village employs approximately 40 people on 64 acres of lough shore outside Lisnaskea in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. Its

principal aim is to provide facilities which both able bodied and disabled can use and share. These involve both land and water based activities. Share can cater for both residential stays, with a capacity for 220 people, and day visitors. Share provides meals for several local care homes and community meals' services. We have a 530 square metre sized two storey arts arena which is used to host a variety of indoor activities. It has a licensed bar available which is frequently used for fundraising and charitable concerts.