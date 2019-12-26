Over 600 more to get connected

Local natural gas supplier firmus energy has outlined its investment of over £550k in the Banbridge area in the final half of 2019.

The local investment formed part of a wider £10.3 million construction programme across Northern Ireland and work is already underway to extend the network further

and connect new properties.

Established in 2006, firmus energy supplies gas to over 95,000 homes and businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

The company has invested more than £5.6 million in the Banbridge area to date, where it currently has over 3,162 customers.

In the next six months, the total number of connectable properties in Banbridge are expected to rise by over 600.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Stanfield Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Operations with firmus energy said it was

He continued: “Banbridge is a key town in our network area, we are pleased to announce such a significant investment which helps re-emphasise our commitment to the local area.

“The network extension inevitably leads to an increase in the demand for firmus approved natural gas installers.

“We have a number of dedicated installers who work along with the local firmus energy advisory team in the Banbridge area to help ensure seamless service provision across the board.

“New customers can enjoy in the cost and environmental benefits natural gas has to offer.

“Domestic customers have the benefit of constant hot water and instant heat, and gas can also be used for appliances in the home such as gas hobs, tumble driers and modern gas fires which can be lit at the touch of a button rather than having to lift heavy logs and coal.”

To see if you are able to switch to natural gas, please contact the firmus energy customer service on 0800 032 4567.

* firmus energy is a natural gas distribution and supply company, based in Antrim. Since 2006, firmus energy has connected over 35,000 customers in its network area (outside greater Belfast) and supplies natural gas to over 95,000 across Northern Ireland.

For more information, help and advice simply go to their website at https://www.firmusenergy.co.uk/home or call 0330 024 9000.