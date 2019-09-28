Our Rachel’s top of her game

Rachel McCartan from Miss Fitz in Banbridge was named Best Personal Trainer at the 2019 Northern Ireland Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra.

Now in its second year, the event took place in the Crowne Plaza Belfast and was hosted by well-known fitness advocates, Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay and TV personality, Vogue Williams, with comedian and The Blame Game’s funny man, Neil Delamere, and singer Emma Horan keeping the guests entertained.

There were 22 awards recognising the outstanding commitment and contribution from Northern Ireland’s top health and fitness individuals, companies and community

engagement initiatives and were independently judged by a highly experienced panel from the health and fitness industry made up of former Ulster, Ireland and British Lions rugby star Stephen Ferris, esteemed personal trainer Ian Young and leading Northern Ireland nutritionist Jane McClenaghan and joining them this year are professional MMA fighter and World and European amateur MMA champion Leah McCourt and fitness expert and health and fitness social media influencer Ben Mudge.

Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Creator of the NI Health and Fitness Awards said: “The response to the 2019 Northern Ireland Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra has been fantastic. Now in the second year, the awards are firmly established as the only event of its kind to recognise this hardworking and innovative industry. The judges had a very hard task in picking the winners as there were so many deserving finalists in each category. I would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists, who should all be very proud of the work they are doing across Northern Ireland to help keep people fit and healthy.”

Brendan Gallen Head of Marketing with Centra NI added: “Firstly, congratulations to all those who were recognised on the night – both our winners and finalists. At Centra, we are committed to helping our shoppers in any way we can to live healthier lives and through the Health Action Programme, with our charity partner Action Cancer, we are working with local schools to help educate pupils on healthier lifestyle choices. Delivering this message to today’s younger generation is vital and something we at Centra passionately support.”

Individual category sponsors include Linwoods Health Foods, Tony and Jen’s, Crowne Plaza Belfast, S J Davidson Motors, Sparq, Iconic Bronze, Quorn, Think Fit and Heineken 0.0. Media partner is Q Radio.