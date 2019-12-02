Oh what fun at Banbridge Christmas Lights Switch On

A sparkling programme of entertainment – from street entertainers to stage performers – dazzled and delighted the crowds, ensuring everyone had a tinsel-tastic time.
View more
There was festive fun and frivolities galore at Banbridge’s annual Christmas lights switch on and twilight market with over 4,000 people turning out to celebrate the season.
A sparkling programme of entertainment – from street entertainers to stage performers – dazzled and delighted the crowds, ensuring everyone had a tinsel-tastic time.