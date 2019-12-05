New Waringstown Post Office location

The Post Office is proposing to move Waringstown Post Office to a new location.

Following the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of premises for Post Office use, the current Post Office at 45 Main Street, Waringstown is to close at 5.30pm this Friday (December 6). A new agent has been appointed to operate the Post Office from Mace Stores, Unit D, 4 Banbridge Road, Waringstown. In order to restore Post Office services as quickly as possible to the community, the new branch is scheduled to open at Mace Stores at 1pm on Monday, December 9.

When the move goes ahead, the branch would open from 7am – 10pm, Monday to Saturday and 7.30am to 10pm. This will offer over 104 hours of Post Office service every week. Although the decision to relocate the branch has already been taken the Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office Change Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. The consultation will close on January 10 2020. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 120758.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost Your Comments, or call 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.